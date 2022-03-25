Data centres in India faced 51 million cyber attacks in 9 months

-
-
The data centres in India captured more than 51 million cyber attacks over their networks from over 40,000 unique IP addresses from April-December 2021, a new report showed on Friday.
The report also found a total number of 26,166 usernames that were used to log into the networks by attackers while a total number of 80282 passwords were found that were used to log into the networks by attackers.
As per the research done by The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) and CyberPeace Foundation (CPF) along with Autobot Infosec, attackers tried to run multiple terminal commands and also tried to download malicious payloads on the system.
Researchers found a total number of 1,31,388 unique terminal commands were run in the system while a total number of 1,262 unique payloads have been identified that were injected to the environment.
The payloads include the malicious files like botnet, trojan, etc.
"By deploying the simulated network we can collect data on patterns of attack, the different types of attack vector for the different protocols and the recent trends of malicious activity," said a CyberPeace Foundation spokesperson.
The objective was to examine the different types of signatures that can be used as exhibitors of compromise on the simulated Data center network by collecting information which can mitigate the future attacks on real networks.
