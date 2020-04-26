No further relaxation in Delhi, except those permitted by Centre: Kejriwal

The would not allow any more relaxation in the ongoing than those permitted by the Union home ministry, Chief Minister said on Sunday and stressed on bringing down the number of Covid-19 infections in the capital.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said his government was implementing the Centre's guidelines on opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops during the till May 3.

No markets and malls will be allowed to open in the capital and all shops in Covid-19 containment zones will remain shut, he added.

"The government will maintain status quo and will not relax restrictions till May 3, except those permitted by the Union home ministry," the Chief Minister said.





"We are going through difficult times. We will have to continue our efforts to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections in Delhi," he said.

The chief minister said the novel doesn't discriminate between any religion. "We need to work together. Plasma of Muslim can be used to treat Hindu patient and vice versa," he added.

The total number of cases in Delhi stood at 2,625 on Saturday, with 111 new cases and one death being reported in a day, according to authorities, news agency PTI reported.

The death toll from Covid-19 is now 54.