No infiltration reported along India-China border in past six months: MHA

No infiltration has been reported along the India-China border during the last six months, according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday

India China border row | Home Ministry | Ladakh

ANI 

Army trucks, LADAKH, china, india, border, LAC
Army trucks move towards Ladakh in the midst of border stand-off. Photo: PTI

No infiltration has been reported along the India-China border during the last six months, according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday.

The Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs said this in a written reply to a query posed by MP Dr Anil Agrawal in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of infiltration from both Pakistan and China increasing in the past six months.

According to it, 47 attempted infiltration along the India-Pakistan border were made during the last six months. These occurred in the months of February (0), March (4), April (24), May (8), June (0), July (11), respectively.

"The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration, which inter-alia includes multi-tiered deployment along the International border/Line of Control, improved intelligence and operational coordination, border fencing, deploying technological solutions and taking pro-active action against infiltrators," Rai further said.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till October 1.

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 14:35 IST

