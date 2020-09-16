In pics: Key highlights of New Delhi railway station redevelopment plan

The phased redevelopment encompasses station redevelopment, development of associated infrastructure, relocation of social infrastructure as well as the refurbishment of railway offices and railway quarters.





Food courts and restrooms, an elevated concourse with segregation of arriving and departing passengers, refurbished platforms with easy access from the concourse level, mezzanine level exclusively for passenger facilities such as lounges, an elevated road network with multiple entry and exit points, a multi-level car parking facility, and green building provisions, such as optimum use of natural ventilation and lighting, will be some of the key highlights of the redeveloped station.