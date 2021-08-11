No likelihood of rainfall in Delhi over next 6-7 days, says IMD

-
The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
According to Meteorological (MeT) officials, the maximum temperature would settle around 36 degrees Celsius.The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded 66 per cent.
The weather office has predicted 'strong surface winds' during the day time. Also, there is no likelihood of rainfall in Delhi over the next 6-7 days as the Monsoon trough has shifted towards the foothills of the Himalayas.
Delhi's air quality was in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 124.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
The maximum and minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 35.8 degrees Celsius and 28.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
