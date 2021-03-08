No major report of discordant results reported by Covid testing labs: Govt

-
ALSO READ
23.9 mn coronavirus tests conducted in India in August: MoS Health
India will become coronavirus-free, says MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Indian manufacturers can produce 34.8 mn RT-PCR combo kits per month: Govt
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Poland President Andrzej Duda tests positive
1,100 domestic PPE kit manufacturers developed by govt till date: Choubey
-
Till now no "major report of discordant test results" has been reported by COVID-19 testing laboratories, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Rajya Sabha on Monday.
He was responding to a question on whether capping the price of COVID-19 tests has forced several labs to use relatively inexpensive kits raising the risk of false negative and compromising data.
Keeping in view fast tracking of approval of test kits, increasing indigenous manufacturing, inclusion of alternative platforms like CBNAAT and GeneXperts, improved market availability at competitive prices, the Union health ministry has advised state governments and union territory (UT) administrations to negotiate with private labs and fix mutually agreeable prices for COVID-19 testing, Choubey said.
Fixing price of diagnostic products for COVID-19 is therefore being undertaken by states and UTs,he said in a written reply.
To ensure the quality of test kits, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) undertakes validation of diagnostic kits and provides reports to kit manufacturers, which is used for marketing authorisation, the minister said.
In addition, for RT-PCR testing, the ICMR under the "Inter Laboratory Quality Control for molecular based testing laboratories for COVID-19" has identified quality control (QC) laboratories in each state and UT and mapped private testing labs to different QC labs.
"All testing labs need to liaise with the recommended QC labs and will ensure regular participation in QC activity. Till now no major report of discordant test results has been reported by the participating COVID-19 testing laboratories," Choubey said in his reply.
In addition, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization grants "manufacturing/import licenses for diagnostic kits, under the provisions of Medical Device Rules, 2017, to ensure quality, safety and performance of the products", he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU