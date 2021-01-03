India will become coronavirus-free, says MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey

With COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech being granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday stated that India will become corona-free.

"DCGI has approved the emergency use of Covaxin and Covishield. This is a major achievement in the successful war against Coronavirus under Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's leadership," Choubey said in a tweet.

The Minister further added that India will become corona free. He also congratulated countrymen including scientists and health workers.

Earlier today, COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

"After adequate examination, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for the conduct of the Phase III clinical trial," said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing today.

Choubey on December 28 informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Choubey said that he is currently in home isolation on the advice of doctors and his health is fine.

