NCW chief Rekha Sharma asks SpiceJet to take down 'red-hot girls' tweet

The National Commission for Women has asked Spice Jet to take down a post describing women flight attendants as "red hot girls".
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the director of the airlines this regard.
The budget carrier had shared a picture of veteran actor Dharmendra, travelling on one of its flight, with the crew.
The NCW objected to the airline's tweet which read -- "Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls.
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 16:54 IST
