NCW chief Rekha Sharma asks SpiceJet to take down 'red-hot girls' tweet

The National Commission for Women has asked Spice Jet to take down a post describing women flight attendants as 'red hot girls'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

The National Commission for Women has asked Spice Jet to take down a post describing women flight attendants as "red hot girls".

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the director of the airlines this regard.

The budget carrier had shared a picture of veteran actor Dharmendra, travelling on one of its flight, with the crew.

The NCW objected to the airline's tweet which read -- "Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 16:54 IST

