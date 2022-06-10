No more poor and backward, Odisha 'a model of governance': CM Patnaik

Highlighting the achievements of in the last two decades, Chief Minister on Thursday said that the state is no more called a "poor and backward" rather it has emerged into a "Model of governance and public service".

He was speaking at the orientation programme organised for newly recruited small savings and financial inclusion officers and local fund auditors on joining the state government.

"There has been a phenomenal transformation in our state. has shed the tag of a poor and backward state and is now regarded as one of the fastest developing states in the country. Besides remarkable economic growth, the state has become a model in the field of governance and public service," Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister mentioned about the 5Ts of his government and said that it has set high standards in public service delivery.

"All government employees are required to work with commitment, dedication and serve the people of the state with empathy and sincerity," he urged.

He further said that public service offers a unique opportunity to the employees to serve in various capacities for bringing improvement in the quality of life of all the people.

"All the new employees are privileged to have been chosen to work for the development of our motherland," the Chief Minister said.

Asking the new officers to take their job with sincerity, he said that the officers who will be joining in Small Savings & Financial Inclusion service are required to promote financial inclusion, spread the message of financial literacy and develop the habit of savings among the masses.

"The officers joining as Local Fund Auditors are expected to oversee the utilization of government funds and report irregularities. Prompt and timely action will prevent the loss of public money and safeguard the interest of the state. As Auditors you can encourage government organizations to adopt financial discipline, economy and effectiveness in public spending," Patnaik said.

Patnaik suggested them to adopt new technology for the betterment of the state.

As many as 80 Local Fund Auditors and 15 Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officers joined the state government on Thursday.

