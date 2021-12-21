Odisha CM inaugurates longest river bridge over Mahanadi river in Cuttack

JUST IN
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Odisha's longest bridge over the Mahanadi river at Gopinathpur in Cuttack on Monday.

ANI 

According to the Odisha government, the bridge was a long-standing demand of the locals and will shorten the distance between Badamba and Baideswhar, Banki by 45 km and will connect Shinghanath Temple.

The 3.4-kilometre-long bridge carries a 'T' shaped design and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 111 crore.

"The bridge connecting Badamba Narasinghpur to Baideshwar of Banki. It will benefit over 5 lakh people as well as contribute to the development of tourism, agriculture and commerce in the region," read the state government's statement.

First Published: Tue, December 21 2021. 09:43 IST

