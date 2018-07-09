No namaz for non-Agra residents at mosque in Taj Mahal: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Agra authority's order debarring non-residents of the city from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in the complex.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said that the was one of the seven wonders of the world and people can offer their prayers at other mosques also.

The petition has challenged the January 24, 2018 order passed by the ADM (City) Agra which said that those who are not residents of Agra, would not be allowed to enter the mosque situated at the for offering customary prayers on Fridays on grounds of security.

Petitioner Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee, Agra, told the bench that several tourists visit Agra throughout the year and the order of ADM (Additional District Magistrate) (City), Agra restraining them from offering their prayers at the mosque inside the Taj Mahal was illegal and arbitrary.

"Why for such prayers they should go to the Taj Mahal," the bench said, adding "There are other mosques also. They can offer their prayers there".