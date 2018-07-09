Gangster Munna Bajrangi killed inside UP prison; Yogi suspends 4 officials

-
ALSO READ
Noida: Man opens fire on UP Police with AK-47, shot dead; 3 cops injured
Has Yogi Adityanath failed on his poll promise of crime-free Uttar Pradesh?
SSC paper leak: Delhi Police arrests four men who helped students cheat
Meet Bakshi Ram, the man behind Uttar Pradesh's brimming sugar mills
UP Investors Summit 2018: Bio-policy to double farm income by 2022, says PM
-
Dreaded gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside a high-security prison in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat early on Monday, police said.
The 51-year-old criminal was shot ten times and then his body was dumped into a gutter inside the prison premises, a police officer said.
He was shifted to the Baghpat prison from Jhansi jail late on Sunday for a hearing in a district court.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of four prison officials, including the jailor and deputy jailor, following the incident. A judicial probe has also been ordered.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU