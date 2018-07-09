Gangster Munna Bajrangi killed inside UP prison; Yogi suspends 4 officials

Dreaded gangster was shot dead inside a high-security prison in Uttar Pradesh's early on Monday, police said.

The 51-year-old criminal was shot ten times and then his body was dumped into a gutter inside the prison premises, a police officer said.

He was shifted to the prison from Jhansi jail late on Sunday for a hearing in a district court.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of four prison officials, including the jailor and deputy jailor, following the incident. A judicial probe has also been ordered.