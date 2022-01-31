No need for separate discussion on Pegasus issue now: Pralhad Joshi

-
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said there is no need for a separate discussion on the Pegasus issue now as the matter is sub-judice.
However, if Opposition parties want they can raise any issue while speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, he said.
Addressing reporters after an all-party meeting held virtually, Joshi said the floor leaders of 25 parties attended the meeting in which the government was represented by Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh.
Joshi said Singh sought cooperation from all parties for smooth functioning of the House during the Budget Session.
As far as the Pegasus issue is concerned, he said, there is no need for a separate discussion now, but opposition leaders are free to raise any issue while speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address.
The Budget session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on April 8 with a recess in-between from February 12 to March 13.
The Pegasus issue was reignited after a recent New York Times report claimed that India bought the Pegasus spyware as part of a USD 2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017.
