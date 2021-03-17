No new coronavirus case in Nagaland for four days: State health minister

-
Nagaland did not report any fresh
COVID-19 case in the past four days, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Wednesday.
The coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state remained at 12,225.
Seven people from Kohima were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,973, he said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.93 per cent, Health and Family Welfare Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.
Nagaland now has seven active cases - six in Kohima and one in Mokokchung- and 91 people, including 10 with comorbidities, have died.
He said 154 patients have migrated to other states.
The state has so far conducted 1,34,419 sample tests for COVID-19, he added.
