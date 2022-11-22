JUST IN
India calls for global data governance framework to prevent harm from AI
Business Standard

No new Covid-19 case reported in Madhya Pradesh; active tally at 13

With 1,591 swab samples examined during the day, no new Covid case was reported

Topics
Coronavirus | Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Covid test
Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday did not report any new COVID-19 case or fresh death linked to the infection, keeping the overall tally unchanged at 10,54,889 and the toll static at 10,776, an official said.

The recovery count increased by seven to 10,44,100, leaving the state with 13 active cases, the official informed.

With 1,591 swab samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,05,064, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,889, new cases 00, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,100, active cases 13, total tests 3,02,05,064.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 23:36 IST

