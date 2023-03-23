JUST IN
Business Standard

No objection, those who did it shouldn't be arrested: Kejriwal on posters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he has no objection to posters that have been put up demanding his ouster and those behind it should not be arrested

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he has no objection to posters that have been put up demanding his ouster and those behind it "should not be arrested".

Posters reading "Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao" (Remove Kejriwal, Save Delhi) have been put up across the national capital by BJP leaders.

This came a day after "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" posters appeared across the national capital. The Delhi Police arrested six people and registered 49 FIRs in connection with the anti-Modi posters.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "People have put up posters against me in Delhi. I have no objection to this. In a democracy, the public has every right to express their views in favour of or against their leader. Those who put up posters against me should not be arrested."

The posters against Kejriwal were put up by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa who accused Kejriwal of being "dishonest" and "corrupt".

"He is involved in scams in education, health and excise departments. We are honest people and we are not scared of admitting that we have put up posters against him," Sirsa said.

Sounding the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has said it will kickstart a 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' campaign from the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

The party will hold a public meeting which will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 13:43 IST

