Court sentences Rahul to 2 yrs in jail; grants bail, suspends sentence

A court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced leader to two years in jail in a 2019 case filed against him over his Modi surname remarks. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the leader's lawyer Babu Mangukiya said. Gandhi was present in the court when the verdict was pronounced. The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname? remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi. The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)