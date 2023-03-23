Ex- IDBI GM conspired with Mallya over loan to Kingfisher Airlines: CBI

A senior official allegedly conspired with businessman for sanction and disbursement of loan to the latter's Kingfisher Airlines, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in its supplementary chargesheet filed in a Mumbai court.

Mallya is an accused in the alleged Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank- loan fraud case, which is being probed by the . The Central agency had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special court here.

As per the chargesheet, former general manager Buddhadev Dasgupta abused his position, conspired with colleagues and Mallya in the matter of sanction and disbursement of short term loan (STL) of Rs 150 crore to in October 2009.

Along with 11 accused named in the earlier chargesheets, the has added the name of Dasgupta in the supplementary chargesheet filed recently.

As per the CBI, the STL was requested for six months to meet certain critical obligations to overseas vendors, including aircraft lessors and other service providers.

The said loan of Rs 150 crore, as envisaged originally by Dasgupta (by proposal circulated among credit committee members) was to be adjusted/repaid from the aggregate loan of Rs 750 crore originally sought by the airlines.

However, after circulation, there was change in the proposal to show as if the credit committee had treated this as a separate loan, which may (or may not) be adjusted/recovered from the aggregate loan, as per the CBI.

While the exposure of was to be restricted to the aggregate amount of Rs 750 crore, it rose to Rs 900 crore in December 2009 due to this STL being kept as a separate loan largely at the behest of Dasgupta, the chargesheet said.

During the course of investigation, Letter Rogatory (LRs) had been sent to the United Kingdom, Mauritius, USA and Switzerland as per the permission of the CBI court.

Courts of one country seek the assistance of courts in another nation for the administration of justice there through LRs.

The chargesheet also mentioned the evidence collected during foreign investigation from these countries.

"The properties at UK (Ladywalk in 2015-16 for GBP 12-13 million or Rs 80 crore) and France (Le Grand Jardin in 2008 for Euro 35 Million or Rs 250 crore approximately) were acquired by Mallya even as was facing severe cash crunch (2008)," the chargesheet said.

Mallya was having adequate funds at his disposal between 2008 to 2016-17, but none of it was brought to support the airlines as equity infusion or to honour his obligations as personal guarantor for the loans availed by KAL from IDBI and other banks in India, it added.

The chargesheet, citing the evidence collected through LRs, said sizable amounts were transferred to Force India Formula 1 Team between 2008 to 2012.

The chargesheet further said significant amounts were diverted between 2007 to 2012-13 to make payments towards acquisition and repayment of loan for a corporate jet used personally by Mallya.

These acts on the part of Mallya clearly show he caused diversion of funds for the corporate jet, Force India Formula One Racing Team, and other such extravagant expenses, and then wilfully defaulted on the loans availed by Kingfisher Airlines, the chargesheet stated.

The aforesaid facts disclose commission of offences like cheating and criminal conspiracy and others under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act provisions against Mallya, Dasgupta and other accused, as per the CBI.

Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing a money laundering case against Mallya.

On January 5, 2019, a special court here had declared Mallya a 'fugitive' under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. Under the provisions of the Act, once a person is declared a fugitive economic offender, the prosecuting agency has the powers to confiscate his property.

