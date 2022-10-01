No other country 'practices terrorism' like Pakistan does: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister on Saturday said no other country "practices terrorism" the way does.

Speaking on "Rising India and the World: Foreign Policy in Modi Era" here, he said the Narendra Modi government's diplomacy made other countries take the issue of seriously. "No other country practices in the manner in which has done. You show me anywhere in the world what has done for so many years against India. After the 26/11 Mumbai attack, it is important for us to be clear to ourselves that this kind of behaviour and action is unacceptable and there will be consequences," said Jaishankar during interaction with the audience after the talk. While India is considered "expert in IT" (Information Technology), the neighbouring country is known as an "expert in International Terrorism", the minister quipped. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India successfully made other countries realize that can harm them too in the future if not contained now, Jaishankar said. "We are fairly successful in taking along the world in this fight against terrorism. Earlier, other countries used to ignore this issue thinking it would not affect them because it was happening somewhere else. Today, there is a pressure on those who support terrorism. This is an example of our diplomacy," the external affairs minister said.

Terrorist activities in the North East have declined because of India's strategic pact with Bangladesh, he said. "Thanks to that land border agreement with Bangladesh, militants failed to get any shelter there. This stopped them from carrying out their operations in the North East," he said. To a question by a student from Sierra Leone about how the Modi government will realise Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of "undivided India", Jaishankar said Partition was a real tragedy and it created problems like terrorism.

"The best way of realising the dream of Sardar Patel is for India to be strong, successful and confident, and other people to understand that they have to come to terms with this India and stop policies which are not in their interest and which are harmful for the entire region," said the minister. "...and I think if there is one leader who is realising the dreams, who has the thought process of Sardar Patel, who is realising the vision of Sardar Patel, who has that boldness, commitment and habits, you know who that is," the minister said, apparently referring to Modi.

