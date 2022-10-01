JUST IN
Free and quality education should be arranged for every child: Sisodia
New bus routes going to be big relief to city commuters: Kailash Gahlot
Another operative of ISI-backed terror module held in Punjab, says police
Phagwara sugar mill workers hold protest over non-payment of salaries
At least 50 children ill after DPT vaccination; CMO says all recovered
Indore adjudged cleanest city for 6th consecutive time, Surat on 2nd
Top headlines: GST collections rise 26%, 5G launch in India and more
India's unemployment rate drops to 6.43% in September, shows CMIE
National Mission for Clean Ganga approves 14 projects worth Rs 1,145 cr
Kerala to implement projects worth Rs 97.77 crore in 'ayush' sector
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Mumbai sees 130 Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 121 recoveries in single day
NGT directs Telangana govt to pay Rs 3,800 cr for improper waste management
Business Standard

5G will help UP become $1 trillion economy, says UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that 5G will lead to a qualitative improvement in the pace of work and will help UP become a $1 trillion economy

Topics
5G network | Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that 5G will lead to a qualitative improvement in the pace of work and will help UP become a 1 trillion dollar economy.

Addressing a programme virtually at the launch of 5G mobile service by Bharti Airtel in Varanasi, the PM's parliamentary constituency, Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a new era of communication revolution in the country.

The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy, the chief minister said, as he addressed the event held at Rudraksh Convention Centre.

He said that with the launch of 5G, all gram sabhas would be connected with fibre optics, and added that the state government will provide full support to Airtel with the spread of the technology.

Adityanath stressed on the need to move with the times, as he referred to the famous beginning line Main Samay hoon from TV serial Mahabharat.

He also emphasised the power of technology in helping people tide over crises, such as COVID pandemic, during two years of which, he said, students shifted to learning in remote mode all because of the digital tools at their disposal.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched the 5G services at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in Delhi.

Modi also interacted virtually with a girl student of Varanasi and inquired about the benefits of 5G.

According to a government statement issued here, the services will be rolled out in a phased manner, starting with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

After the programme, Adityanath visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G network

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 20:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU