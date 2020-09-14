No plan to revise reservation norms under NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal

-
ALSO READ
Students to study in 2022 under new curriculum as envisaged by NEP: PM Modi
Keep politics away from education: Pokhriyal on conducting varsity exams
NEP 2020 will encourage youth to compete against best in world: Naidu
NEP's thrust on mother tongue, the fate of English, and a migrant question
Govt won't impose any language on any state: Union Minister on NEP 2020
-
There is no plan to revise the existing reservation norms under the new National Education Policy, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday.
Nishank made the comments in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha about whether the government plans to revise the existing reservation norms under the NEP.
"There is no question of revising the reservation policy," Nishank said.
The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in July replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for "transformational reforms" in schools and higher education systems to make India a "global knowledge superpower".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU