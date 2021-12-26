No plans to bring back farm laws again; Congress creating confusion: Tomar

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi is and will remain committed to farmers: Agri Minister Tomar
Failed to explain benefits of farm laws to some farmers of nation: Tomar
Agri minister Tomar appeals farmers to end seven-month long protest
Tomar urges farmers, entrepreneurs to tap potential of coconut sector
Farmers' hard work made agri, allied sectors resilient to Covid: Tomar
-
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the government has no plan to bring back the recently repealed farm laws, and urged farmers to be wary of "confusion" being created by the Congress on this issue.
Tomar, in a statement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to withdraw agriculture reform laws to protect the interest of farmers.
"The government has no plan to bring the (repealed) agriculture laws again. ...Congress is indulging in a negative work of spreading confusion to cover up its failures," Tomar said and asked farmers to beware of this.
In his address to the nation on November 19, Modi had announced withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws in a bid to end a year-long massive protest by farmers at the borders of the national capital.
These laws were passed in Parliament in September 2020 but the Supreme Court had stayed their roll out in March 2021 and finally were repealed on November 29 by passing a bill due to mounting pressure from protesting farmers.
These three laws were: The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU