JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi will not be disqualified as MP if conviction stayed: Experts
Relevance of hard power reaffirmed with Russia-Ukraine conflict: Army Chief
CJI Chandrachud inaugurates yoga, recreation hall for SC registry officials
Antilia bomb case: NIA declines support to former cop's plea seeking pardon
Rs 700 cr corpus available to fund startups, no limit to fund innovation
In massive data breach, details of 168 mn citizens, defence staff leaked
Trai meet with telcos on pesky marketing calls, messages on Mar 27
Partha names CPI(M), BJP leaders for seeking favours, Oppn dubs it baseless
Diagnosed with cancer, Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife writes to jailed husband
Martyr's Day 2023: Anniversary of execution of 3 Indian freedom fighters
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rahul Gandhi will not be disqualified as MP if conviction stayed: Experts
icon-arrow-left
SC order on EC appointments being examined, will take apt action: Govt
Business Standard

No proposal to rework Constitution based on introduction of 'she/her': Govt

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said drafting of legislations in line with the government's philosophy of empowering women is an evolving and innovative practice

Topics
Constitution | Kiren Rijiju | Data protection Bill

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A new political landscape led by the BJP is firmly established in the region now. It is good for the Northeast, good for India Kiren Rijiju Minister of state for home affairs
Kiren Rijiju

No proposal is under consideration at present to rework the Constitution based on the recent introduction of the "she/her" pronouns while referring to all genders in the Digital Data Protection Bill, 2022, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said drafting of legislations in line with the government's philosophy of empowering women is an evolving and innovative practice.

He was responding to a question on whether based on the recent introduction of the "she/her" pronouns while referring to all genders in the Digital Data Protection Bill, 2022, the government plans to rework the existing pronouns in the Constitution.

"Drafting of legislations in line with the government's philosophy of empowering of women is an evolving and innovative practice and no such proposal to rework the Constitution is under consideration at present," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Constitution

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 19:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU