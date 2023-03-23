No proposal to rework Constitution based on introduction of 'she/her': Govt

No proposal is under consideration at present to rework the based on the recent introduction of the "she/her" pronouns while referring to all genders in the Digital Data Protection Bill, 2022, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister said drafting of legislations in line with the government's philosophy of empowering women is an evolving and innovative practice.

He was responding to a question on whether based on the recent introduction of the "she/her" pronouns while referring to all genders in the Digital Data Protection Bill, 2022, the government plans to rework the existing pronouns in the .

"Drafting of legislations in line with the government's philosophy of empowering of women is an evolving and innovative practice and no such proposal to rework the is under consideration at present," he said.

