JUST IN
CJI Chandrachud inaugurates yoga, recreation hall for SC registry officials
Antilia bomb case: NIA declines support to former cop's plea seeking pardon
Rs 700 cr corpus available to fund startups, no limit to fund innovation
In massive data breach, details of 168 mn citizens, defence staff leaked
Trai meet with telcos on pesky marketing calls, messages on Mar 27
Partha names CPI(M), BJP leaders for seeking favours, Oppn dubs it baseless
Diagnosed with cancer, Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife writes to jailed husband
Martyr's Day 2023: Anniversary of execution of 3 Indian freedom fighters
Modi govt securing India's ancient books, manuscripts using tech: Shah
Bharat 6G Mission: Here is all you need to know about India's 6G project
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
In massive data breach, details of 168 mn citizens, defence staff leaked
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rs 700 cr corpus available to fund startups, no limit to fund innovation

The delegation of communications ministers from Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal , Iran, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh visited the C-DoT campus

Topics
start- ups | Innovation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

start up
Representative Image

State-owned research and development organisation C-DOT has a corpus of over Rs 700 crore for funding startups, but the government has kept no limit to fund innovation, a top official of the entity said on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of Regional Innovation Forum, C-DOT chief executive officer and chairman C-DOT Project Board RajKumar Upadhyay said that a number of delegations of ministers from neighbouring countries at the forum have expressed interest in technological collaboration with India, which will help in expansion of indigenous innovation beyond the country's boundary.

"We have various schemes of government to fund innovation. Some of these schemes are available through C-DoT. Through them we have a corpus of Rs 700 crore to fund startups, but there is no limit of fund if we find right innovation," Upadhyay said.

The delegation of communications ministers from Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal , Iran, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh visited the C-DoT campus.

The campus now also houses the Area Office and Innovation Centre of the International Tele-communication Union (ITU), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"We have set up our innovation centre next to ITU office. This will provide startups with all the infrastructure required for operation as well as provide access to test bed for 5G. We will take the technologies developed by startups to other part of the world under the umbrella of ITU," Upadhyay said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on start- ups

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 18:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU