No provision to accommodate medical students evacuated from Ukraine: Centre

There is no provision to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.
"There are no such provisions in Indian Medical Council Act 1956 & National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges," Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question of the delay in accommodating those medical students.
Pawar also said that the permission has not been given by the NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute or university.
On a question of the total numbers of such students, she said that as per information received from the Ministry of External Affairs, about 20,000 Indian students returned from Ukraine.
"As per information received from MEA, Indian Embassy in Kyiv has communicated with all the concerned universities in Ukraine for providing transcript and other documents in a smooth manner to the students," Pawar told the house on the question of assistance provided by the government to students.
