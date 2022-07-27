Live news updates: PM Modi congratulates Lanka president; assures support

Live news updates: Prime Minister has congratulated Sri Lanka's newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe and said that India will continue to be supportive of the quest of the people of the island nation for stability and economic recovery, through established democratic means, the Indian High Commission said on Tuesday. Wickremesinghe, 73, was on Thursday sworn in as Sri Lanka's eighth president after he was elected by lawmakers.

A day after the questioned Congress President for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in connection with a money laundering case linked to the newspaper, the 75-year-old has been asked to appear again on Wednesday, officials said.

The second phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG exam for the current year will be conducted on August 4 for students seeking admission in various undergraduate courses at different colleges across the country. A total of nearly 14,90,000 candidates, including students within the country and abroad, have already registered for CUET-UG 2022. The first phase of the exam has been conducted for which nearly 8,10,000 candidates appeared on July 15. After the completion of the first phase of the exam, the second phase will be held on August 4 in which nearly 6,80,000 candidates will write the exam.

While monkeypox virus has been detected in about 75 countries in just three months, it may not spread as fast as SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind (Covid-19), a US infectious disease expert said. The recent outbreak, first reported from the UK on May 7, has now more than 16,000 cases and five deaths in Africa.