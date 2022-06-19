No rollback of Agnipath scheme, says defence ministry official

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath protest: BJP MP Varun Gandhi urges students to follow non-violence
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
Agnipath scheme announced after wide-ranging consultations: Rajnath
Vizag railway station shut, high alert at Guntur amid Agnipath protests
Cong's Priyanka calls for Agnipath withdrawal, says scheme drafted in haste
-
As the protests and agitations against the Agnipath recruitment scheme continue in several parts of the country, Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs, on Sunday clarified the scheme will be implemented and there is no question of a rollback.
Lt Gen Puri was addressing a Joint military briefing on Agnipath recruitment scheme with Air Marshal S.K. Jha, Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and LG C. Bansi Ponnappa.
Lt Gen Puri said that this reform was long pending. "We want to bring youthfulness and experience with this reform. Today, a large number of jawans are in their 30s and officers are getting command much later than in the past", said Lt Gen Puri while addressing media on Agnipath scheme.
Referring to the provisions of reservations in different ministries, Lt Gen Puri said that announcements were pre-planned and not in reaction to the arson and agitation which took place after the Agnipath scheme announcement. He also clarified that all recruitment will be through Agnipath scheme only.
"Around 17,600 people are taking premature retirement from the three Services every year. No one ever tried to ask them what they will do after retirement," Puri said. He also added that Agniveers would get the same allowance in areas like Siachen and other areas which are applicable to the regular soldiers serving at present.
On the ongoing protest, Lt General Puri said, "Indian Army's foundation in discipline. No space for arson, vandalism. Every individual will have to take a pledge that they were not part of protests or vandalism".
"Registration process for the first batch of Agniveers will start from June 24 and from July 24, phase 1 online examination process will begin", said Air Marshal Jha. He informed that the first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30.
Talking about the recruitment process in Indin Navy, Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said the first batch of naval Agniveers will start reaching the training establishment INS Chilka in Odisha from November 21. He also made clear that both male and female will be recruited through the Agnipath scheme.
"The Indian Navy has 30 women officers at present sailing on different Indian Navy ships. We have decided that under the Agnipath scheme, we will recruit women also. They will be deployed on warships," the Navy official added.
"By December, we will get the first batch of 25,000 Agniveers and the second batch would be inducted around February 2023 making it 40,000," said Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa.
--IANS
avr/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU