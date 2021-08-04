No vaccination at govt centres in Mumbai today due to shortage: BMC

-
The COVID-19 vaccination drive was suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai on Wednesday due to paucity of vaccine doses, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the BMC said the inoculation drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines.
"Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending upon the stock of vaccines received, and an appropriate decision is taken," it said.
This is the first time that the city civic authority has suspended the inoculation drive this month due to shortage of vaccines.
Last month, it had suspended the vaccination drive in the city at least thrice because of the same reason.
According to the BMC, so far 73,36,171 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis. Out of them, 18,09,075 beneficiaries have received both the doses.
Currently, there are 428 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai - 294 operated by the BMC, 20 government-run and 114 private centres.
On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 288 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 7,35,659, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the fatality count to 15,911, as per the civic body.
There are two containment zones in the city, where 48 buildings are currently sealed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, it said.
