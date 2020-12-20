Noida records 32 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate goes past 97%

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
-
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,507, official data showed.
Active cases in the district came down further to 596 from 677 the previous day, as the recovery rate went past 97 per cent for the first time, according to the data released by the UP health department.
The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the sixth highest in the state.
A total of 118 more patients were discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,824, the fifth highest in the state.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 87 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.21 per cent, the statistics showed.
Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 17,245 from 17,593 on Saturday. The overall recoveries reached 5,49,190 and the death toll climbed to 8,196 on Sunday, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU