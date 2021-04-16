West Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 6,769 Covid-19 cases

-
-
West Bengal on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 6,769 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,36,885, the state health department said.
At least 22 more people succumbed to the infection, raising the toll in the state to 10,480, the department said in its bulletin.
Kolkata, too, registered its biggest one-day surge since the outbreak of the disease, with 1,615 people testing positive for coronavirus. Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 36,981.
Of the 22 deaths, 10 were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.
Seven fatalities were recorded in the city, six in neighbouring North 24 Parganas, five in South 24 Parganas and one each in Howrah, Birbhum, Malda, and Jalpaiguri.
Altogether 2,387 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, which took the total number of recoveries to 5,89,424.
The discharge rate stood at 92.55 per cent.
As many as 96,74,962 clinical examinations have been conducted in the state so far, including 42,121 since Wednesday, the bulletin added.
