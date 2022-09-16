JUST IN
Khattar stresses on conducting research, extending reach of natural farming
Research identifies new prognostic biomarker for heart failure patients
New diabetes drug achieves blood sugar, weight targets faster: Research
Researchers in US develop drug that marks cancer cells for elimination
NGT cracks the whip to prevent ecological damage to TN's Western Ghat
This shipping company is rerouting its ships. To save blue whales
Kids who suffer traumatic brain injury have more emotional problems: Study
Record-high heat increase vulnerability of Delhi's half population: Report
Antibiotics might worsen melanoma cancer by depleting gut microbiome: Study
Vembanad lake continues to shrink, under threat of ecological decay
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
PM Modi meets Iranian President Raisi; discuss Chabahar port, Afghanistan
Business Standard

Paddy sowing deficit narrows to 4.52%; southwest monsoon may remain strong

The Centre expects rice production in the kharif season to drop by 4-5 million tonnes from last year.

Topics
Monsoon  | Paddy | southwest monsoon

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

rain
The rains, while might provide much needed respite to city dwellers suffering from extended periods of low rains this monsoon, it could be negative for the early sown crops

The southwest monsoon is expected to remain strong over central and northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for two days due to a well-marked low pressure area that will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather report on Friday.

The rains might provide respite to city dwellers from extended periods of low rains this monsoon but could be negative for the early-sown crops. So far in the season (June 1 to September 16), the cumulative monsoon has been largely deficient in 19 of the 703 districts of the country. Of these, 13 lie in UP alone.

On the sowing front, meanwhile, data from the agriculture ministry showed that till September 16 kharif sowing had been completed in around 109.29 million hectares, which is marginally less than the same period last year. Paddy continued to remain the biggest of all crops that witnessed a drop in acreage with very little chance of any big improvement.

The Centre expects rice production in the kharif season to drop by 4-5 million tonnes from last year. India last year produced around 111.7 million tonnes of rice in the kharif season.

chart
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Monsoon

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 22:24 IST

`
.