JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Decoded: What emergency use authorisation of Covid vaccine means for us
Business Standard

Northeast states managing Covid best, followed by Bihar and UP: SBI study

Daily cases declining after peak of September 16 and recovery higher than new cases at all India level

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a woman for a Rapid Antigen Test for coronavirus

The North-eastern states have topped the list of states in managing Covid-19 followed by Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, according to a study conducted by SBI Research. Northeast was combined into one.

Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the list.

As far as the entire country is concerned, the estimated number of infections is 9,929,000 which is 466,000 higher than the 9,463,000 confirmed cases. This indicated that India has done a fairly good job on controlling the spread of the virus, said author of the report and SBI group chief economic advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh.

The Covid graph has improved significantly after the peak reached on September 16.

"The daily new cases have declined since then and are now moving around 35,000, while the daily recoveries are higher than new cases," Ghosh said.

The study also ranked states on two more parameters -- macro including fiscal deficit and consumer price inflation and performance of states on the central government schemes.

ALSO READ: Decoded: What emergency use authorisation of Covid vaccine means for us

The northeast topped the list in the macro economic parameters as well, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal were at the bottom.

Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra were at the top on performance in the Centre's schemes, while Goa, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh were the most laggard. Five schemes were taken into account for this yardstick --one nation one ration card, PM Svanidhi, PM Samman, emergency credit linked guarantee scheme and PM Awas Yojana.

Combining all the schemes, the Northeast topped the list followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh came at the bottom. While Chhattisgarh and West Bengal fared consistently poorly in all 3 parameters, Himachal Pradesh did quite well in macro management but lagged in implementation of the Central schemes and COVID Management. End

In fact, the hilly and unfamiliar terrain of Himachal Pradesh is holding back the recovery rate and that is acting as a huge deterrent to Covid Management. Regarding implementation of Central schemes, again the nature of the state in terms of inhospitable terrain may be acting as a deterrent, the study said.


States Rankings

Issue

Top three states

Bottom three states

Covid Management

North East

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Maharashtra

Himachal Pradesh

Macro economy

Northeast

Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Anchra Pradesh

West Bengal

Implementation ofCentral schemes

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Goa

West Bengal

Chhattisgarh

Combined

Northeast

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

West Bengal

Himachal Pradesh


Source: SBI Research

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 07 2020. 20:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU