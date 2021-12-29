Not a single Omicron patient needed Oxygen support so far: Delhi minister

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
-
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that not a single Omicron patient in the national capital has required Oxygen support so far.
"COVID-19 positivity rate is around 1% with 496 new cases reported yesterday. The cases have increased with the arrival of international flights. Not a single Omicron patient has required oxygen support so far," said Jain.
"Mostly it has been seen that the family members of those who have returned from foreign countries get affected by the Omicron variant of the virus. But everyone needs to take precautions," he added.
Delhi Health Minister's statement comes on the same day when Union Health Ministry released the countrywide data on Omicron cases which show Delhi leading the chart with 238 cumulative cases.
"Out of 238 Omicron patients, 57 have been discharged," reads the Health bulletin.
"Delhi reported 496 new COVID-19 cases with one death in last 24 hrs," as per the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.
"Positivity rate is 1.89 per cent and there are 1,612 active cases in the national capital," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU