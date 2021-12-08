Now UP CM, Hemant Soren, Rabri Devi's names in Bihar Covid vaccination list

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand preparing to fight against next Covid-19 wave: Hemant Soren
Jamshedpur to host national women's football team camp from Aug 16
Jharkhand's employment policy not deterrent for industry: CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Soren asks Coal India to pay Rs 56,000 cr outstanding dues
HM Shah reviews security situation, projects in Naxal hit areas with CMs
-
After Arwal where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and actress Priyanka Chopra were listed as Covid vaccine beneficiaries, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and state Health Minister Mangal Pandey were named as recipients of the first dose in Bihar's Gaya district.
The Health Department believe that some persons may involved in forgery of data to defame the department. Following the discovery of these names, an FIR has been registered in Tekari police station on a written complaint by Gaya Civil Surgeon Dr Arvind Kumar.
"We have learnt that names of some politicians were included in the data of corona's first dose recipients in the Alipur health centre under Tekari police station in Gaya. Accordingly, we have registered FIR against three unknown persons. As three phone numbers are mentioned in the list of beneficiaries, we have included the numbers as well," the civil surgeon said.
One of the numbers belongs to Jammu and Kashmir while two other numbers are found switched off.
"As per the preliminary investigation, the mobile number of ANM Usha Kumari was mention as user ID and password on the portal for Covid vaccination. That mobile number was used by some persons to upload names of prominent leaders of the country," he said.
"We are taking help of cyber experts to identify accused," he added.
Similar mischief appeared in Arwal district on Monday where names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, actress Priyanka Chopra and other were uploaded in the list of beneficiaries of second dose of the Covid vaccine in the common health centre of the district's Karpi block.
--IANS
ajk/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU