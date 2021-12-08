Nine school students tested positive for coronavirus infection in Odisha

Nine girls of a government residential school in Odisha's Jajpur district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, an official said.

Some of the Kasturba Girls' High School at Dasarathpur block developed symptoms of the infection, following which their swab samples were collected and sent for testing, he said.

"Test results of nine were positive and they have been placed in isolation," the school authorities said.

As a precautionary measure, all the and staffers of the institute have undergone COVID tests, District Collector Chakravarti Rathore said.

At least 182 students reside in the hostel of the residential school.

The entire school premises were sanitised and classroom teaching has been suspended, the authorities said.

