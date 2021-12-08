Nine school students tested positive for coronavirus infection in Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Delhi reports first Omicron case as India vaccinates 50% adults
Third Omicron case detected in UK, face masks compulsory from Tuesday
As omicron variant looms, United States is still battling the delta wave
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Omicron impact may lead to return of extensive travel curbs: IATA
-
Nine girls of a government residential school in Odisha's Jajpur district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, an official said.
Some students of the Kasturba Girls' High School at Dasarathpur block developed symptoms of the infection, following which their swab samples were collected and sent for testing, he said.
"Test results of nine students were positive and they have been placed in isolation," the school authorities said.
As a precautionary measure, all the students and staffers of the institute have undergone COVID tests, District Collector Chakravarti Rathore said.
At least 182 students reside in the hostel of the residential school.
The entire school premises were sanitised and classroom teaching has been suspended, the authorities said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU