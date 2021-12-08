JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

UK reports over 100 new cases of Omicron Covid variant; tally reaches 437
Business Standard

Nine school students tested positive for coronavirus infection in Odisha

At least 182 students reside in the hostel of the residential school.

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Jajpur (Odisha) 

Students, cbse, exam
Photo: PTI

Nine girls of a government residential school in Odisha's Jajpur district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, an official said.

Some students of the Kasturba Girls' High School at Dasarathpur block developed symptoms of the infection, following which their swab samples were collected and sent for testing, he said.

"Test results of nine students were positive and they have been placed in isolation," the school authorities said.

As a precautionary measure, all the students and staffers of the institute have undergone COVID tests, District Collector Chakravarti Rathore said.

At least 182 students reside in the hostel of the residential school.

The entire school premises were sanitised and classroom teaching has been suspended, the authorities said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 08 2021. 03:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU