Jharkhand preparing to fight against next Covid-19 wave: Hemant Soren

The third COVID-19 wave is anticipated but the government is preparing to fight against the next wave, said Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
''Our government will not leave any stone unturned to create the best possible health infrastructure for our people and children. The third wave is anticipated but the government is preparing itself in advance to fight against the new wave. The second wave was a lesson for us; it helped us find the loopholes in our health facilities. But, this time we are preparing ourselves in advance," Soren said.
All districts are working on a war footing and ICUs are being developed in all the Sadar Hospitals and few CHCs across the state. The child wards across government hospitals are also being equipped with modern medical facilities
The Chief Minister has directed all the officials to equip child wards in government hospitals with modern medical equipment. This way, the infected patients in rural areas will be able to access the best possible treatment, free of cost in their locality.
