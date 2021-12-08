Delhi reports 51 fresh coronavirus cases; tally rises to 14,41,449

The national capital has reported 51 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, while no death due to the infection was recorded according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 14,41,449, while over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered till now.

The number of active cases stands at 376, of which 152 are in home isolation, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)