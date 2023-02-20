JUST IN
NPP office sealed in J-K, leader Harsh Dev Singh seek court intervention

Singh requested the high court to take a suo moto notice of the sealing before the NPP formally lodges a petition against the action

Jammu and Kashmir politics | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Authorities on Monday sealed the office of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (NPP) here, drawing strong criticism from its former chairman Harsh Dev Singh who recently rejoined the party after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Director of Estates department A K Sharma refused to comment on the sealing of the NPP office in Gandhi Nagar.

"Lt Governor (Manoj Sinha) is working at the behest of BJP which is very unfortunatethe high court should take suo moto cognisance of the development as NPP is a recognised party," Singh said.

He alleged that the sealing is followed by his return to the NPP.

Singh said he joined back the party to revive it and mobilise public support against the Bharatiya Janata Party which is enjoying the support of the lieutenant governor, alleging that even BJP's ordinary workers and those affiliated with it have been given government accommodation and vehicles.

"NPP will not be cowed down by such actions and will expose and depose the BJP from Jammu region," he said.

Singh joined AAP in Delhi on May 7, 2022, but resigned as the chairman of its Jammu and Kashmir unit on February 16 to rejoin NPP.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 16:12 IST

