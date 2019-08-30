Nripendra Misra quits PMO, PK Sinha to take over as officer On Special Duty

JUST IN
Nripendra Misra, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, is stepping down
Nripendra Misra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is stepping down. P K Sinha, the outgoing Cabinet Secretary, will take over as the officer on special duty (OSD) in the PMO.

The PM has asked Misra, a 1967 batch Uttar Pradesh (UP) cadre IAS, to continue for another two weeks.

Sinha, a 1977 batch UP cadre IAS, got three extensions as Cabinet Secretary. Recently, the government named Rajiv Gauba as the next Cabinet Secretary. Gauba, a 1982 batch Jharkhand cadre officer, was Home Secretary before that. .

The PMO will possible see some more changes in the coming days, sources said.

The change at the PMO has come as a surprise especially as the Narendra Modi government had decided to retain some of its top bureaucrats in their current positions.

In fact, Misra was given a Cabinet rank recently. P K Mishra, additional principal secretary to the PM, also got a Cabinet rank. This had followed re-appointment of Ajit Doval, a 1968-batch IPS from Kerala, as National Security Advisor (NSA) for five years with an elevated rank of a Cabinet minister. Also, former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, a 1977-batch IFS, was inducted as Cabinet minister for External Affairs.
First Published: Fri, August 30 2019. 18:09 IST

