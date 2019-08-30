Nripendra Misra quits PMO, PK Sinha to take over as officer On Special Duty

Nripendra Misra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is stepping down. P K Sinha, the outgoing Cabinet Secretary, will take over as the officer on special duty (OSD) in the

The PM has asked Misra, a 1967 batch Uttar Pradesh (UP) cadre IAS, to continue for another two weeks.

Sinha, a 1977 batch UP cadre IAS, got three extensions as Cabinet Secretary. Recently, the government named Rajiv Gauba as the next Cabinet Secretary. Gauba, a 1982 batch Jharkhand cadre officer, was Home Secretary before that. .

The will possible see some more changes in the coming days, sources said.

The change at the has come as a surprise especially as the Narendra Modi government had decided to retain some of its top bureaucrats in their current positions.

In fact, Misra was given a Cabinet rank recently. P K Mishra, additional principal secretary to the PM, also got a Cabinet rank. This had followed re-appointment of Ajit Doval, a 1968-batch IPS from Kerala, as Security Advisor (NSA) for five years with an elevated rank of a Cabinet minister. Also, former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, a 1977-batch IFS, was inducted as Cabinet minister for External Affairs.