NRIs cannot file RTIs to seek governance-related information: Govt

Non-Resident Indians cannot file applications to seek governance-related information from the central government departments, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"Only citizens of have the right to seek information under the provisions of Right to Information Act, 2005. Non-Resident Indians are not eligible to file applications," of State for Personnel said in a written reply.

He said subject to the provisions of the Act, the citizens of can file an under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

"Currently, systems of 2,200 public authorities have been aligned to receive, process and reply to online RTIs from the applicants," the said.



Singh said any applicant can visit the portal -- -- and select the desired ministry or department under the central government and file an online application.

A detailed user manual and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) are available on the website to help in filing the application, he said.

"Applicant can pay the requisite fee through in this portal and submit the RTI application," the said.