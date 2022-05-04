NTAGI meeting on vaccination for 5-12-year-olds inconclusive: Sources

India’s vaccine think-tank the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) meeting to discuss vaccination protocol for 5-12 year old kids remained inconclusive on Wednesday, according to sources.

The NTAGI members reviewed data from vaccine makers for 5-12 year old kids, but no decision on whether to expand the program to this younger group was taken.

Last month the regulator had approved two vaccines--Serum Institute's Covovax and Biological E-made Corbevax--for use in 5-12-year-old children.

However the NTAGI decides on whether these would be used in India's Covid-19 vaccination programme.