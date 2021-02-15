NTPC quickens compensation process for deceased in Uttarakhand tragedy

-
NTPC on Monday said it has sped up the procedure to pay compensation to the families of workers who died in the Tapovan tragedy.
NTPC's 520 mega watt (MW) under-construction Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Project, located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand was largely affected on February 7, 2021, due to flash floods caused by an unprecedented snowfall that triggered an avalanche, the company said.
While NTPC is extending a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the immediate family of the contract labourers of the agency engaged in construction of the NTPC project, the state government and the Centre have separately announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.
"NTPC Ltd has fast tracked all modalities and procedures required for distribution of compensation to the immediate families of those who lost their lives in the natural disaster that struck Tapovan project," the company said in a statement.
Further, compensation against PF and Employees' Compensation Act covered under statutory provisions of the workers in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh will also be made available, NTPC said.
Besides, a dedicated taskforce from NTPC has been working round-the-clock on the modalities including collating necessary information with regard to every missing worker and liasoning with the District Administration in order to fast-track compensation distribution, it said.
