Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant carries successful launch of missile

-
ALSO READ
Russia's defence ministry signs deals for Sarmat ballistic missiles, S-500
US nuclear industry hopes to double electricity output with new reactors
India successfully tests nuclear-capable Agni 4 ballistic missile
China fires 11 ballistic missiles near Taiwan in biggest test in decades
Russia to deploy Sarmat missiles by autumn in 'historic' nuclear upgrade
-
India's nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant on Friday carried out a successful launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in the Bay of Bengal with a "very high accuracy", the defence ministry said.
It said all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated, seen as a major milestone to further boost India's strategic strike capabilities.
"INS Arihant carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) on October 14. The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy," the ministry said in a statement.
It said "all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated".
India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) programme is a closely guarded project. INS Arihant was the first boat under the SSBN project that was reportedly followed by another boat, INS Arighat.
In a statement, the defence ministry said the SSBN programme is a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability.
It said a "robust, survivable and assured retaliatory" capability is in sync with the country's policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins its 'no first use' commitment.
"The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability," the defence ministry said.
"A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India's policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins its 'no first use' commitment," it said.
India has been a leading voice in pitching for universal nuclear disarmament aimed at complete elimination of atomic weapons.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 19:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU