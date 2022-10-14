JUST IN
Ex-DU Professor Saibaba suffered in jail for years due to UAPA, says Owaisi
Business Standard

Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant carries successful launch of missile

India's nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant on Friday carried out a successful launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in the Bay of Bengal with a "very high accuracy"

Topics
INS Arihant | ballistic missiles

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

INS Arihant
Photo: ANI

India's nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant on Friday carried out a successful launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in the Bay of Bengal with a "very high accuracy", the defence ministry said.

It said all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated, seen as a major milestone to further boost India's strategic strike capabilities.

"INS Arihant carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) on October 14. The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy," the ministry said in a statement.

It said "all operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated".

India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) programme is a closely guarded project. INS Arihant was the first boat under the SSBN project that was reportedly followed by another boat, INS Arighat.

In a statement, the defence ministry said the SSBN programme is a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability.

It said a "robust, survivable and assured retaliatory" capability is in sync with the country's policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins its 'no first use' commitment.

"The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability," the defence ministry said.

"A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India's policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins its 'no first use' commitment," it said.

India has been a leading voice in pitching for universal nuclear disarmament aimed at complete elimination of atomic weapons.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 19:25 IST

