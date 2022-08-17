Russia's defence ministry signs deals for Sarmat ballistic missiles, S-500

-
-
The Russian Defence Ministry signed contracts on the delivery of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles and S-500 air defence systems for Russian troops.
The contract on the production and delivery of Sarmat missiles was signed by Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko and CEO of the Makeyev State Rocket Center Vladimir Degtyar at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the TASS news agency.
The deal for the supply of the latest S-500 air defence system was signed by Krivoruchko and Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO Vitaly Neskorodov at the forum, TASS reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that the country's first Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system would enter combat duty by the end of the year.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
