Number of fresh Covid-19 cases lowest in India since May 12, 2020

With 3,614 fresh cases, the lowest since May 12, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,29,87,875, while the number of active cases of the infection has dipped to 40,559, the Union said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,15,803 with 89 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,660 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily case count was the lowest since May 12, 2020, when the country had logged 3,604 cases of the infection.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,24,31,513 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 179.91 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year and the three-crore mark on June 23 last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)