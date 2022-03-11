Prime Minister Modi on two-day visit to Gujarat, meets his mother

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
President Kovind to witness Victory Day celebrations in Bangladesh today
CJI N Ramana stresses on respecting mother, mother tongue and motherland
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Gujarat, met his nonagenarian mother Hiraba on Friday night.
Modi visited his younger brother Pankaj Modi's house in Vrindavan society in Raysan area on the outskirts of Gandhinagar after completing his engagements for the day.
Modi's mother lives with his younger brother.
The prime minister reached there around 9 pm, had dinner with her and took her blessings, a BJP release said.
The party also released a photo of Modi having dinner with Hiraba.
The prime minister always makes it a point to visit his mother whenever he comes to Ahmedabad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU