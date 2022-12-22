JUST IN
Business Standard

Number of road accidents rises to 4,12,432 in 2021 from 3,66,138 in 2020

The number of road accidents in the country rose to 4,12,432 in 2021 from 3,66,138 in 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bus rolled off a cliff in Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district. Photo: ANI

The number of road accidents in the country rose to 4,12,432 in 2021 from 3,66,138 in 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that the number of road accidents reported in the country in 2019 was 4,49,002.

The minister noted that the ministry has taken major initiatives based on road engineering to restructure and strengthen road safety in the country.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said the ministry is not considering shutting down any ongoing National Highway (NH) project.

"However, in some cases, projects that are delayed substantially due to some reason(s), are either foreclosed or terminated on caseto case basis and those projects are usually re-awarded subsequently as separate work," he said.

Replying to another question, he said the total number of vehicles scrapped at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) till date is 5,215.

The minister said eight RVSFs have been set up in accordance with the provisions of the road ministry's notification dated September 23, 2021, which provides for the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle ScrappingFacility) Rules, 2021 and are operational.

According to him, two RVSFs have been set up in Gujarat, three in Uttar Pradesh, two in Haryana and one in Assam.

Gadkari also informed that his ministry has set a target of constructing 12,200 km National Highways (NHs) during 2022-23, against which 4,766 km has been constructed till November 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 18:18 IST

