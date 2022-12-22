JUST IN
Women to play key role in Odisha's industrialisation process, says Patnaik
Taj Mahal on alert, no entry for tourists without Covid-19 testing
Representations on lack of objectivity in collegium system received: Rijiju
TMS Ep330: SEBI on buybacks, BFSI Insight Summit, dairy stocks, Matter
Will Sebi's latest decisions enhance value for shareholders?
Covid-19: TN health deptt issues alert against new Omicron variant BF.7
LNJP director asks people to wear masks, take Covid-19 precaution dose
10 villages cut off due to heavy landslide in Nilgiris district in TN
5.86 GW coal, lignite based thermal projects non-operational: Power Min
Uttarakhand CM orders drive to administer Covid-19 vaccines booster doses
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Representations on lack of objectivity in collegium system received: Rijiju
icon-arrow-left
Punjab CM to hold meeting with state health officials on Covid situation
Business Standard

Women to play key role in Odisha's industrialisation process, says Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said women will play a major role in the state's industrialisation process, as his govt has initiated various schemes aimed at the weaker sections for their economic benefit

Topics
Odisha  | Naveen Pattnaik | women

Press Trust of India  |  Balasore 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo: Twitter)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday said women will play a major role in the state's industrialiation process, as his government has initiated various schemes aimed at the weaker sections for their economic benefit.

Patnaik was speaking at a public meeting here after launching and laying foundation stones of different projects worth around Rs 1,806 crore for Balasore district.

"My government is committed to uplifting the weaker sections in general and poor women in particular, he said.

The CM announced a sanction of Rs 220 crore for 5,600 Women Self Help Groups under the Mission Shakti programme.

They will be entitled for loans up to Rs 5 lakh at zero per cent interest, helping them become small entrepreneurs.

The women will be provided credit of Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years. They will play a leading role in the state's industrialisation process in the coming days, Patnaik said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated 69 development projects to the tune of Rs 375 crore. He also laid foundation stones of 122 projects worth 1,500 crore for the district.

Meanwhile, police detained several BJP leaders, including Balasore town president Umakanta Mohapatra, as a preventive measure keeping law and order issues in mind before Patnaik's arrival in the town, officials said.

They were later released after Patnaik's departure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Odisha

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 16:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU