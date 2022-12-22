Women to play key role in Odisha's industrialisation process, says Patnaik

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday said women will play a major role in the state's industrialiation process, as his government has initiated various schemes aimed at the weaker sections for their economic benefit.
Patnaik was speaking at a public meeting here after launching and laying foundation stones of different projects worth around Rs 1,806 crore for Balasore district.
"My government is committed to uplifting the weaker sections in general and poor women in particular, he said.
The CM announced a sanction of Rs 220 crore for 5,600 Women Self Help Groups under the Mission Shakti programme.
They will be entitled for loans up to Rs 5 lakh at zero per cent interest, helping them become small entrepreneurs.
The women will be provided credit of Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years. They will play a leading role in the state's industrialisation process in the coming days, Patnaik said.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated 69 development projects to the tune of Rs 375 crore. He also laid foundation stones of 122 projects worth 1,500 crore for the district.
Meanwhile, police detained several BJP leaders, including Balasore town president Umakanta Mohapatra, as a preventive measure keeping law and order issues in mind before Patnaik's arrival in the town, officials said.
They were later released after Patnaik's departure.
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 16:08 IST
