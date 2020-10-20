Number of seats in MBBS course increased to 4,000 in West Bengal: Mamata

Chief Minister



on Tuesday said the number of seats in the course has increased to 4,000 in the state with the addition of 250 seats in two

Banerjee had earlier underscored the need for increasing the number of medical seats in the state.

"I am pleased to announce that we now have 4,000 seats for Bengal's vibrant medical students with the initiation of the first batch in Purulia Govt MCH consisting of 100 seats & the addition of 150 MBBS seats in Gouri Devi Medical College," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Last year, minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya had informed the assembly that the number of MBBS seats in was 1,355 when the Trinamool Congress government came to power in the state in 2011.

