Ballia firing: UP BJP issues show-cause notice to MLA for backing accused

-
ALSO READ
BJP's Nishad files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh
With 304 MLAs, BJP may easily win at least 8 RS seats from UP: Analysts
Congress has majority, few MLAs want to return but are held captive: Gehlot
UP Ordinance a blow to industrial dispute resolution, say experts
Akhilesh again slams UP govt for 'failing to manage coronavirus crisis'
-
The Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Surendra Singh for making statements in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local party leader who has been arrested for allegedly murdering a man.
Surendra Singh, the MLA from Bairia, has been given a week's time to respond to the notice and asked not to make unnecessary statements, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh told PTI on Tuesday.
Surendra Singh has come out in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, who allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old man in Ballia district's Durjanpur village following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops on October 15.
The Bairia MLA has said Dhirendra Pratap Singh "opened fire in self-defence" as "it was a do-or-die situation for him". He has also accused the administration of bias and demanded that action be taken against the other side.
Swatantra Dev Singh said Surendra Singh has been asked to let the law take its course.
"Yes, a notice has been issued to Surendra Singh, and he has been asked to refrain from making unnecessary statements. He has been given a week's time to explain his stand," the state BJP chief said.
Asked when the notice was issued to Surendra Singh, Swatantra Dev initially said it was issued on Monday. However, later he said the notice was issued on Sunday.
He also said BJP national president J P Nadda had sought information on the matter on phone.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Surendra Singh had said he was standing with justice.
He said while the person who fired bullets has been arrested, action should also be taken against those who wielded sticks and pelted stones.
"A case should also be registered from the other side (Dhirendra Pratap Singh). Action should be taken against both sides as per their role," he said.
Surendra Singh has also sought a CB-CID probe in the case.
Earlier, he had told reporters, "Dhirendra Pratap Singh opened fire in self-defence or else dozens of his family and associates would have been killed... He had no other option. It was a do-or-die situation fro him."
He claimed six people from Dhirendra Pratap Singh's group were injured in the incident and one of them was hospitalised in Varanasi but nobody was listening to them.
So far, police have arrested 10 people in the Ballia firing case, including Dhirendra Pratap Singh.
An FIR has been lodged against around 30 people, most of whom are yet to be identified.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU